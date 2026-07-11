In phone call with Saudi FM, DPM Dar calls for 'necessary time and space' for US-Iran mediation efforts

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan express concern over escalating tensions between Iran and the US, particularly after the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the FO says.

The pair “agreed that the renewed conflict serves no one’s interest and undermines efforts toward regional peace and stability” during a phone call, the FO writes on X.

“The Saudi foreign minister shared the kingdom’s perspective on ongoing diplomatic efforts and emphasised the importance of de-escalation and continued dialogue,” the statement reads.

“DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and allow mediation efforts the necessary time and space to achieve a peaceful and meaningful outcome.”