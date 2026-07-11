DPM Dar, Maldivian FM discuss developments in the Middle East: FO

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has had a telephone conversation with Maldivian Foreign Minister Dr Iruthisham Adam, the Foreign Office (FO) says.

“The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments. Foreign Minister Adam appreciated Pakistan’s role in mediating the Iran-US conflict,” the FO writes on X.

“While reaffirming their shared commitment to further strengthening the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the Maldives, the two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.”