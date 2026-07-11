E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Two soldiers killed in attack in Iran's Mashhad

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Two members of Iran’s security forces were killed in an attack in the northeast city of Mashhad, where the funeral of late supreme leader Ali Khamenei was held, AFP reports, citing Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The two people killed were “members of the Basij forces”, a paramilitary force affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the Iranian military, Tasnim said.

Tasnim did not specify the date of the incident or the identity of the attackers, but said that “the perpetrator or perpetrators of this act will be punished”.

According to the agency, the two men were killed while “patrolling in the city of Mashhad, about fifteen kilometres (nine miles) from the shrine” of Imam Reza, where Ali Khamenei was buried.

“A pedestrian was also wounded by the attackers and taken to hospital,” the Iranian agency added.

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