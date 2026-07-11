Residents of Iran’s Pakdasht and Qiamdasht report they heard sound of explosions from the eastern part of Tehran, according to Fars news agency.
The source and exact location of the explosions have yet to be determined, the news agency says.
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Residents of Iran’s Pakdasht and Qiamdasht report they heard sound of explosions from the eastern part of Tehran, according to Fars news agency.
The source and exact location of the explosions have yet to be determined, the news agency says.