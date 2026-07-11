Iranian official says $300m in damage done to research infrastructure

Hossein Afshin, the Iranian president’s deputy for science, technology and knowledge-based economy, says the country’s research infrastructure has suffered about $300m in damage in the war, Al Jazeera reports.

“We were working on emerging technologies in the country that had no military application, and the enemy had targeted Iran’s scientific and technological authority, which will be rebuilt with strength,” he said, IRNA reports.

“We are trying to be a powerhouse of science and technology in today’s world, because any country that invests in this field will be successful.”