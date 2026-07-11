Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson highlights military surveillance of 'enemy movements'

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, has highlighted the continuous surveillance of enemy movements by the nation’s armed forces, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, he said: “The valiant defenders of the noble homeland in the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the coasts, islands, borders and other sensitive points of the country, with vigilant and watchful eyes, keep the enemy’s movements under surveillance.”

He added that these forces “safeguard the security and tranquillity of dear Iran” through their actions.