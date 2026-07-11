UAE ‘must be held accountable’ for supporting US aggression, says Iranian diplomat

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi accuses the United States and the United Arab Emirates of collusion following the release of a new US trade document.

In a post on social media platform X, Gharibabadi states that the US Department of Commerce published a document easing export control regulations and elevating the UAE’s trade status.

He claimed this policy change was granted “in return for its support of military aggression against Iran”.

The Iranian diplomat describes the move as an “official admission from Washington” and a “scandal document” for Abu Dhabi, warning that the actions carry direct international responsibility and legal consequences.

“The UAE must be held accountable,” he said.