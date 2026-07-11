Trump, MBS discuss US-Iran talks, maritime security in phone call

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump discuss bilateral relations and regional stability during a phone call, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

According to the SPA, the discussion covered ongoing developments in the region, specifically referencing talks between the US and Iran.

Both leaders emphasised the vital importance of ensuring the security of maritime navigation and sea lanes, while reaffirming their support for initiatives that foster security and stability across the Middle East, the agency adds.