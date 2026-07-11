Naqvi arrives in Washington to boost diplomatic efforts

• Visit comes as Mideast hostilities flare

• Pakistan, US launch fresh talks to boost trade and economic ties

• Interior minister discusses cybercrime cooperation with Bangladeshi counterpart

WASHINGTON: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Washington on Thursday evening as diplomatic efforts continued to ease tensions between the United States and Iran, while Pakistan and the US also began a new round of negotiations aimed at expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Mr Naqvi’s visit is being closely followed because of his recent engagements with regional and international officials, as Pakistan seeks to support efforts to maintain communication between Wash­ington and Tehran. Before arriving in the US capital, he represented Pakistan at the Fifth United Nations Chiefs of Pol­ice Summit (UNCOPS 2026) in New York.

The diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran remains uncertain, with both sides facing domestic political pressure over en­­­­gagement with each other. The current efforts follow a period of heightened tensions and military exchanges earlier this year, including strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iranian targets.

A US official said diplomatic channels rem­ained active as Washington and Teh­ran worked to manage tensions. The official said the US had sought to combine military pressure with pauses intended to allow diplomacy to proceed, while retaining military options if necessary.

US officials said preparations for possible military action had continued as a precaution, but diplomacy was currently being given priority. They also disputed reports that fresh US strikes had already taken place, while acknowledging that the situation remained fluid.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, deployed in the Arabian Sea, conducted readiness activities on Thursday, including aircraft preparations and training exercises. US officials said the activities were part of efforts to maintain operational readiness amid heightened regional tensions.

Meeting with Bangladeshi delegation

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Salahuddin Ahmed, agreed to enhance cooperation in combating cybercrime and online fra­ud, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The two ministers met in New York. In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the ministry said they also agreed to expand cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

The ministers discussed training and exchange programmes for police officers, the statement said.

It added that they also held detailed discussions on the US-Iran conflict and the evolving situation in the Middle East. According to the ministry, Mr Ahmed praised Pakistan’s “constructive role” in promoting peace in the region.

Mr Naqvi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Ma­­rshal Asim Munir had played a vital role in efforts to maintain regional peace.

“We must seize new opportunities to further strengthen our mutual relations,” he said.

Mr Naqvi is currently in the United States, where he represented Pakistan at the UN summit held on July 7 and 8. The gathering brought together interior ministers, police chiefs and senior law enforcement officials from around the world to discuss peace, security and enha­nced cooperation against transnational crime.

On the sidelines of the summit, Mr Naqvi met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace. He also held separate meetings with his counterparts from China, Russia and Sri Lanka.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026