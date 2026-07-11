E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Harry and family meet King Charles

AFP Published Updated
Prince Harry plays pickleball at Marston Green, near Birmingham, the venue for the 2027 Invictus Games. The event will take place exactly one year from now. —Reuters
Prince Harry plays pickleball at Marston Green, near Birmingham, the venue for the 2027 Invictus Games. The event will take place exactly one year from now. —Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LONDON: King Charles III and his wife Camilla met his son Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children on Friday for the first time in four years.

According to TV reports, Harry’s family had travelled from an unspecified destination in Europe for the meeting.

Harry arrived in Britain on Monday in a visit to mark the one-year countdown to next year’s Invictus Games for wounded veterans, which he founded.

Meghan, seven-year-old son Archie and daughter Lilibet, 5, were initially set to miss the trip reportedly because they were refused police protection.

Harry and Meghan have lived in California since 2020 and the children had not seen their grandfather since 2022.

On Tuesday, Harry and other high-profile figures lost a court case they had brought against the Daily Mail tabloid in which they had accused it of unlawful information gathering.

He will now face another court hearing on July 29 and 30, which could see him and the six other complainants ordered to pay substantial legal costs.

The prince gave emotional testimony during the proceedings in which several high-profile figures, including singer Elton John and actor Elizabeth Hurley, accused the tabloid publisher of invading their privacy.

The case, the third and final one brought by the Duke of Sussex in his acrimonious legal battle with British tabloids, has further strained relations with the royal family.

Harry, 41, has also been involved in other legal spats, including over his police protection in Britain following his dramatic departure from frontline royal duties six years ago. Harry and Meghan left Britain for North America in 2020 amid a bitter feud with his family.­

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe