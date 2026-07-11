PM urges banks to prioritise lending to SMEs

• Reviews roadmap to expand affordable credit for key economic sectors

• Premier to chair monthly review meetings to monitor implementation

• Reaffirms support for UN in meetings with secretary general-candidates

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday presided over a high-level meeting to review Pakistan’s Access to Finance Plan and urged the banking sector to prioritise lending to key sectors, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the plan and its key priorities aimed at accelerating the country’s transition from economic stability to sustainable economic growth.

According to a statement issued by the PM’s Office, the briefing highlighted that the plan’s primary priorities included expanding access to financial services and integrating more individuals and businesses into the national economic mainstream.

The meeting was informed that the central focus of the plan was to improve access to affordable loans and credit for SMEs, agriculture, exports, renewable energy, housing and the IT sector.

It was further apprised that the plan aimed to boost exports, promote sustainable economic growth and create new employment opportunities.

A whole-of-system implementation approach will be adopted, involving the finance ministry, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), provincial governments and other relevant institutions.

Under the proposed governance structure, the federal finance minister will serve as chair, while the SBP governor will act as co-chair.

Regular meetings will be held under this governance framework, and the prime minister will receive monthly progress reports on the matter.

‘Ambitious targets’

The PM was informed that the new governance structure had set ambitious targets for expanding financial access across various sectors over the next two years.

PM Shehbaz said providing affordable financial facilities to key sectors was essential for Pakistan’s sustainable economic development.

He directed banks to significantly increase lending to priority sectors, particularly SMEs, describing the sector as the “backbone” of the country’s economy.

He noted that easier access to financing would help increase exports, generate employment opportunities and support sustainable economic growth.

The prime minister said he would personally preside over monthly review meetings to monitor progress on the Access to Finance Plan.

According to the briefing, the plan sets ambitious targets to increase both the number of SME loans issued by banks and the number of businesses benefiting from such financing.

The share of SME lending in total private-sector credit is targeted to increase from seven per cent to 10pc over the next two years.

Similarly, the number of beneficiaries receiving SME financing is projected to rise from 310,000 to 750,000 during the same period.

UNSG candidates

PM Shehbaz also held separate meetings with two candidates for the post of United Nations secretary general, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to multilateral cooperation and its continued support for the UN’s role in promoting global peace, security and sustainable development.

During his meeting with one of the candidates, Macky Sall, the prime minister expressed the hope that the incoming UN leadership would continue to advance the United Nations’ three pillars, peace and security, development, and human rights, in a balanced and effective manner.

In his meeting with another candidate, Rebeca Grynspan, the prime minister stressed the need to establish effective mechanisms for the faithful implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and to uphold international law and treaties in order to promote global peace, security and prosperity.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026