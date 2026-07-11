15 killed in Philippines as biggest typhoon in decades nears Taiwan

KEELUNG: Fifteen people were killed in landslides in the Philippines and thousands in Taiwan were evacuated from their homes as the biggest typhoon in decades neared the region on Friday.

Typhoon Bavi is expected to pound Taiwan’s north and east, as well as Japan’s remote southwestern islands, on Saturday before smashing into China, which has been hit by deadly storms this week.

Two landslides triggered by heavy rains driven by Bavi killed at least 15 people and left six others missing on the Philippines southern island of Mindanao.

Locals in Taiwan’s port city of Keelung, which is expected to be one of the hardest hit areas on the island, stocked up on food, taped windows and stacked sandbags along shopfronts, heeding warnings from authorities to take precautions.

“They’re saying it’s going to be huge; of course that’s scary, right?” Keelung grocery store owner Chang Shih-huo, 76, said.

“We’ve stocked up on some instant noodles and bread and stuff like that. Once the wind and rain really start picking up, we’ll have to close the shop.”

After hitting Guam and the Northern Marianas on Monday as a super typhoon, Bavi was downgraded to a typhoon as it moved across the Pacific Ocean.

Bavi’s maximum sustained wind speeds slowed to 155 kilometres per hour, with gusts of around 190 kilometres per hour, on Friday.

“From tonight through daytime tomorrow will be the period when the typhoon is closest to Taiwan and its impact will be the most significant,” forecaster Liao Chwen-huey said.

Biggest in 30 years

Bavi’s strong-wind radius of 380 kilometres will make it the largest typhoon to hit Taiwan in more than 30 years.

Many schools and businesses were shuttered on Friday across northern and eastern Taiwan, and hundreds of flights were cancelled.

In Keelung, locals flocked to a fresh food market to buy fruit and vegetables, street vendors secured their stands and a temple covered and tied down an outdoor statue ahead of the storm.

“What you’re seeing now is the most remarkable sight we haven’t seen in 10 years,” Keelung restaurant owner Penny Pan, 48, said as her husband placed sandbags at the entrance to their eatery.

“In the past we never used sandbags to prepare for typhoons. But this time they’re forecasting Force 10 gusts, so the captains and fishermen have all been saying we need to be better prepared,” Pan said.

Bavi is expected to dump up to nearly a metre of rain, raising concerns about potential flooding and landslides. The strongest winds are expected on Saturday.

People were ordered to stay away from the shore as the typhoon whipped up to nine metre (30 foot) waves.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026