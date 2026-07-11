AJK PM welcomes rebuke to those ‘misusing JAAC’ platform’

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Friday welcomed the latest assertions by a senior leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) about the ‘misuse’ of the platform by some individuals.

Sharing a video clip of the address by senior JAAC leader Umar Nazir Kashmari at the Eidgah sit-in on the outskirts of Rawalakot, the AJK PM called it a ‘positive’ development.

“Positive. Now let’s talk and resolve issues on the table instead of [the] streets,” PM Rathore wrote.

In his speech on Thursday night, Mr Kashmiri distanced the alliance from controversial speeches and slogans delivered from its platform, insisting that only remarks by its core leadership should be regarded as the organisation’s official position.

He had told the protesters that JAAC’s struggle was confined to the demands laid down in its charter and had no connection with personal, ideological or organisational agendas advanced by individuals.

“Our Charter of Demands, our agreement and our standard operating procedures are before everyone. At no point was this ever part of our agenda, nor is it now. Our demands relate to our fundamental rights and have been presented clearly and transparently before the public and the entire world,” he said.

Expressing regret that the protest platform had been “misused” by some individuals, Mr Kashmari said personal, ideological and organisational agendas had been projected from the JAAC stage. He said controversial slogans and speeches having no connection with JAAC’s charter of demands, policy or standard operating procedures should not be attributed to the alliance.

“I request the Government of Pakistan and all friends to treat only the statements made by JAAC’s core members as official and final. If anyone else has made any other remarks, JAAC has no connection with them,” he said.

Although he did not name anyone, his remarks came against the backdrop of fiery speeches delivered by some activists, including Sudhnoti-based Sardar Aman, espousing views beyond JAAC’s stated charter of demands.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026