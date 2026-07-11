E-Paper | July 11, 2026

AJK PM welcomes rebuke to those ‘misusing JAAC’ platform’

Tariq Naqash Published Updated
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore addresses the Legislative Assembly. — Screenshot via @PMofAJK/X
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore addresses the Legislative Assembly. — Screenshot via @PMofAJK/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Friday welcomed the latest assertions by a senior leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) about the ‘misuse’ of the platform by some individuals.

Sharing a video clip of the address by senior JAAC leader Umar Nazir Kashmari at the Eidgah sit-in on the outskirts of Rawalakot, the AJK PM called it a ‘positive’ development.

“Positive. Now let’s talk and resolve issues on the table instead of [the] streets,” PM Rathore wrote.

In his speech on Thursday night, Mr Kashmiri distanced the alliance from controversial speeches and slogans delivered from its platform, insisting that only remarks by its core leadership should be regarded as the organisation’s official position.

He had told the protesters that JAAC’s struggle was confined to the demands laid down in its charter and had no connection with personal, ideological or organisational agendas advanced by individuals.

“Our Charter of Demands, our agreement and our standard operating procedures are before everyone. At no point was this ever part of our agenda, nor is it now. Our demands relate to our fundamental rights and have been presented clearly and transparently before the public and the entire world,” he said.

Expressing regret that the protest platform had been “misused” by some individuals, Mr Kashmari said personal, ideological and organisational agendas had been projected from the JAAC stage. He said controversial slogans and speeches having no connection with JAAC’s charter of demands, policy or standard operating procedures should not be attributed to the alliance.

“I request the Government of Pakistan and all friends to treat only the statements made by JAAC’s core members as official and final. If anyone else has made any other remarks, JAAC has no connection with them,” he said.

Although he did not name anyone, his remarks came against the backdrop of fiery speeches delivered by some activists, including Sudhnoti-based Sardar Aman, espousing views beyond JAAC’s stated charter of demands.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond headcounts
11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe