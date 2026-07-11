E-Paper | July 11, 2026

PFA disposes of 550kg substandard meat

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SARGODHA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claims to have recovered and destroyed 550kgs of substandard meat being kept at a home for sale after registering a case against the accused.

According to PFA sources, substandard meat was being sold at several places in Sargodha city. Taking action, a PFA food safety team conducted a raid in Block 22 and recovered 550kgs of diseased animals’ meat kept at a home meant to be sold in the city.

The Urban Area Police registered a case against accused Shahryar Ali under various sections on the complaint of PFA officer Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, while action was underway against butchers selling substandard meat across the district.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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