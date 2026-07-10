Qatari delegation is in Iran, aims to boost mediation role, Tasnim news agency says

A Qatari delegation is visiting Iran in what is believed to be an effort by Doha to consolidate its role as a mediator, after a recent escalation in hostilities in the Gulf, Reuters reports citing Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim says the visit follows what it describes as Qatari accusations against Iran over an alleged incident in the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent US attacks on Iranian military and civilian targets.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells Reuters that Qatari negotiators are meeting Iranian officials to try and de-escalate tensions and create conditions for broader negotiations, adding that the talks are being conducted in coordination with the United States.