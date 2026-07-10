Lebanese president again defends decision to negotiate with Israel

President Joseph Aoun has dismissed criticisms of the Lebanese government’s decision to negotiate with Israel, saying that they “do not deserve a response”, al Jazeera reports.

“I assure you that I will not back down from the decision to negotiate that I have taken, while insisting that all my positions include clarifications to the Lebanese people about the importance of the path we are taking, and Lebanon’s adherence to its sovereignty in all the steps we take”, he says while addressing a Christian political bloc headed by Samir Geagea.

The framework agreement with Israel, co-signed by the US and reached last month, has provoked Lebanese anger, with critics saying it robs Lebanon of its ability to take action against Israel if it does not hold up its end of the deal.