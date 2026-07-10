PHOTOS: First responders inspect aftermath of Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

Updated 10 Jul, 2026 Balochistan carnage THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...

10 Jul, 2026 Misusing land THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...

10 Jul, 2026 India’s film ban IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...

Updated 09 Jul, 2026 Gulf flare-up IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...

09 Jul, 2026 Costly food THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...