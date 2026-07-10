PHOTOS: First responders inspect aftermath of Israeli strike on southern Lebanon Published July 10, 2026 Updated July 10, 2026 06:08pm 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source A vehicle that was reportedly damaged by an Israeli strike is pictured in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Roummane on July 10, 2026. — AFP First responders inspect a vehicle that was reportedly damaged by an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Roummane on July 10, 2026. — AFP