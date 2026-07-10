Amnesty urges war crimes probe into Israeli strikes on Lebanon that killed 24 civilians, including 12 children

Amnesty International has called for war crimes investigations into three Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon that killed 24 civilians, including 12 children, in March, Al Jazeera reports.

The attacks hit homes in Tyre, Saida and Nabatieh districts on 6, 12 and 13 March, killing six women, including a pregnant woman, and six men. At least 18 other people were wounded.

Amnesty says its investigation found grounds to conclude that Israeli forces violated international humanitarian law by striking civilians or civilian property, failing to distinguish between military and civilian targets, or failing to limit civilian harm.

“Within the space of just a week, the Israeli military obliterated entire families, including a dozen children, in Lebanon, demonstrating a callous disregard for civilian lives. How many more families will have to pull the body parts of their children from the rubble before this devastating cycle of war crimes ends?” says Amnesty’s Kristine Beckerle.

“The international community must act now: states must impose an immediate comprehensive arms embargo on Israel and use universal and extraterritorial jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute those responsible.”

The group also warns that the latest US-brokered Israel-Lebanon agreement could block accountability and urged Lebanon to grant the International Criminal Court jurisdiction over crimes committed on its territory.