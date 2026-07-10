Lebanese president, army chief discuss Israeli attacks, framework deal

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has met army commander Rodolphe Haykal to discuss “the security situation in the country in general and in the south in particular, in light of the ongoing Israeli attacks on a number of southern villages and towns”, his office has said.

They have also addressed preparations to implement the Israel-Lebanon framework deal in “the designated experimental areas, where the Lebanese Army is expected to deploy concurrently with the Israeli withdrawal”, according to the statement posted on X.