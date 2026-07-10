PHOTOS: Scenes from burial of Iran's assassinated supreme leader Khamenei in Mashhad Published July 10, 2026 Updated July 10, 2026 01:54pm 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Mourners gather after Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is buried at the Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad on July 9, 2026. — AFP Mourners gather after Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is buried at the Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad on July 9, 2026. — AFP A medic tends to a man as mourner gather on a street ahead of the funeral procession of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family before his burial at the Shrine of Imam Reza, Iran’s most revered place of worship, in Mashhad on July 9, 2026. —AFP Mourners pray outside Imam Reza Shrine following the burial of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. —Reuters