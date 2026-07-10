Crew members of Thai cargo ship attacked in Hormuz sue shipping company

Three former crew members of a Thai cargo ship struck in the Strait of Hormuz in March have filed a lawsuit against the vessel’s operator over labour rights violations and unfair dismissal, AP reports.

The ship, the Mayuree Naree, was hit by a projectile north of Oman on March 11, killing three people. The remaining 20 crew members were rescued and returned to Thailand about a week later.

Former crew members Panithi Tumkaew, Noppadon Wongsuvan and Surades Manpuen have filed the lawsuit against Precious Shipping Co. as well as two affiliated companies and the ship’s captain.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants endangered their lives by sailing through the strait despite the security risks, according to their lawyer Kunpat Singhathong.