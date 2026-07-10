E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Crew members of Thai cargo ship attacked in Hormuz sue shipping company

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Three former crew members of a Thai cargo ship struck in the Strait of Hormuz in March have filed a lawsuit against the vessel’s operator over labour rights violations and unfair dismissal, AP reports.

The ship, the Mayuree Naree, was hit by a projectile north of Oman on March 11, killing three people. The remaining 20 crew members were rescued and returned to Thailand about a week later.

Former crew members Panithi Tumkaew, Noppadon Wongsuvan and Surades Manpuen have filed the lawsuit against Precious Shipping Co. as well as two affiliated companies and the ship’s captain.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants endangered their lives by sailing through the strait despite the security risks, according to their lawyer Kunpat Singhathong.

Panithi Tumkaew, Noppadon Wongsuvan and Surades Manpuen, Thai crew members of the cargo ship Mayuree Naree, walk after the Central Labour Court accepts a lawsuit accusing Thailand-based company Precious Shipping of ordering the vessel to sail through the waterway despite military tensions between the US and Iran, in Bangkok, Thailand on July 10, 2026. —Reuters
Panithi Tumkaew, Noppadon Wongsuvan and Surades Manpuen, Thai crew members of the cargo ship Mayuree Naree, walk after the Central Labour Court accepts a lawsuit accusing Thailand-based company Precious Shipping of ordering the vessel to sail through the waterway despite military tensions between the US and Iran, in Bangkok, Thailand on July 10, 2026. —Reuters
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