CDA moves closer to awarding Rs11.4bn cricket stadium contract

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is moving ahead with the process of opening financial bids for the award of the contract for a proposed cricket stadium near the Margalla Hills.

Sources said the civic agency had recently received revised designs and supplementary financial bids from both shortlisted joint ventures. The supplementary bids would be uploaded on the E-PAD portal in the coming days, after which the CDA would open financial bids after a week.

The CDA plans to establish the cricket stadium at the foothills of the Margalla Hills near Sector D-12. Recent CDA meetings were informed that the proposed stadium would offer an open view of the Margallas, have a seating capacity of around 32,000 spectators, and include parking facilities for 10,000 vehicles located about one kilometre away from the stadium for the general public.

The CDA and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) intend to replicate the Dubai cricket stadium model. Currently, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is the only facility in the twin cities capable of hosting international matches.

Revised designs and supplementary bids received from shortlisted firms, sources say

Two joint ventures, Habib Construction and ZKB-EA, and Lemar Builders and BK Consultants Pvt Ltd, are competing for the Rs11.4 billion project.

The stadium project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, under which the joint ventures submitted designs along with their technical bids. After the selection of designs, they were asked to submit revised designs along with supplementary bids.

“Some days ago, we received revised designs along with supplementary bids. Currently, the technical team is reviewing the designs. Hopefully, in the next few days, the review process will be completed, and then CDA will upload the supplementary bids and review report on PPRA’s E-PAD,” an official said, adding that financial bids would be opened after one week.

It is relevant to note that the site selected for the stadium falls in Zone III, where sports and recreational activities are permissible. However, the CDA will require permission from the federal government for allied works, including commercial areas and hotel construction.

Sources said the CDA, in collaboration with the PCB, plans to construct the stadium on around 50 acres of the proposed Olympic Village, which has a total area of 175 acres.

In the past, after receiving land from the CDA, the PCB had started construction of a stadium in Shakarparian, but the project was abandoned following directions from the Supreme Court.

“This time, both CDA and PCB are very serious about the cricket stadium project, and hopefully it will be started soon. The project is close to the heart of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is in charge of both CDA and PCB. Therefore, it is expected that the project will be completed on a fast-track basis,” an official said.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026