Archbishop voices concern over rising child sexual abuse cases

RAWALPINDI: Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, has expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of child sexual abuse and violence in Pakistan, calling the situation a national tragedy that requires urgent and effective action.

Addressing an event on the protection of children’s rights, Archbishop Arshad said cases of child sexual abuse in Pakistan continue to increase. He said the reported cases rose by eight per cent in 2025, reaching 3,630 incidents, which means that more than nine children were abused every day, on an average.

He said abduction remained the most commonly reported crime, followed by sodomy and rape. According to the available data, girls accounted for 53 per cent of the victims, while children between the ages of 11 and 15 were the most vulnerable.

The Archbishop condemned the recent incidents of child abuse reported from different parts of the country, including the alleged abduction, sexual abuse and murder of seven-year-old Muntaha Zahra in Sargodha, as well as other reported cases in Karachi, Swat and elsewhere.

He said such horrific crimes against innocent children shook the conscience of the entire nation and represented one of the gravest violations of human dignity. No society, he added, could claim to be just, peaceful or civilized while its children lived under fear and insecurity.

Archbishop Arshad urged the federal and provincial governments, law enforcement agencies, child protection departments and other relevant institutions to ensure immediate, transparent and strict action against those involved in such heinous crimes. He stressed that perpetrators must be brought to justice without delay. He said that weak enforcement of laws, negligence or any form of compromise in child abuse cases were unacceptable.

He said the Catholic Diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi had dedicated the current year as the “Year of Children” to promote children’s dignity, protection, education and holistic well-being. The Diocese, he added, would continue to raise awareness and encourage families, educational institutions, parishes and local communities to work together for the safety and development of every child.

The Archbishop also appealed to parents, teachers, religious leaders, the media, civil society and all citizens to recognise their collective responsibility in protecting children. He urged parents to remain vigilant, build trust with their children, educate them about personal safety and promptly report any suspected abuse to the relevant authorities.

He added that protecting children was not only a family responsibility but also a national moral obligation. He called for collective efforts to ensure that every child could live free from fear, grow with dignity and look to the future with hope.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026