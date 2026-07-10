Candlelit vigil for Khamenei

LAHORE: Lawyers, civil society members and activists on Thursday held a candlelit vigil at GPO Chowk to pay tribute to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The participants offered prayers for the late leader, expressed solidarity with the people of Iran and prayed for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and regional peace.

The ceremony was led by the Pakistan Global Initiative.

Advocate Wasim Qureshi, the organisation’s chairman, said Imam Khamenei’s leadership, steadfastness and message of unity would continue to inspire future generations. He lauded Pakistan’s political and military leadership for their role in promoting regional peace and diplomacy.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026