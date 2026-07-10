E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Found dead

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BAHAWALPUR: A teenage boy and a girl were found dead in the suburban village of Fiddoo, within the limits of Mailsi police station, in an apparent case of suicide after they were reportedly unable to marry due to family opposition.

Reports said Mushahid wished to marry ‘S’, but her parents had rejected the marriage proposal.

The two allegedly consumed poisonous wheat pills and died.

After being informed, police reached the scene and took both bodies into custody. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem examinations.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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