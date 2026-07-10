Wasa, other agencies put on high alert for monsoon

LAHORE: The water and sanitation agency (Wasa) and other sanitation agencies across Punjab have been put on high alert in a bid to ensure timely drainage of the rainwater in anticipation of increasing intensity of monsoon rains.

“The entire field operation staff in Lahore Wasa has been asked to perform their duties more actively and remain alert during the monsoon, which is expected to intensify in the coming days,” commented a wasa officer while talking to Dawn on Thursday.

“The staff has also been asked not to seek any leave during the monsoon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lahore Wasa Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shehbaz Ahmed on Wednesday visited the agency’s monsoon control room to review arrangements for drainage and emergency response during the ongoing monsoon season. Deputy Managing Director (Operations) Abdul Latif also accompanied the vice chairman during the visit.

Officials briefed the vice chairman on the digital monitoring system, including rain gauges, the rain dashboard and the online monitoring of emergency relief camps established across the city.

They said that all underpasses in Lahore were being monitored round-the-clock through live cameras, while 24 emergency relief camps had been made operational and integrated with the agency’s monitoring system. Officials further informed him that disposal stations, drains and other vulnerable locations were under continuous surveillance to ensure timely drainage in the event of heavy rainfall.

During the visit, Mr Ahmed directed officers and field staff to remain on high alert throughout the season and perform their duties with diligence. He instructed officials to ensure the immediate drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas during and after rainfall.

He warned that negligence in monsoon operations would not be tolerated, stressing that the timely provision of relief to residents remained the agency’s top priority.

DEMOLITION: The Town Planning Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has sealed two commercial buildings and demolished three illegally constructed structures for alleged violations of building regulations in major commercial areas of the Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone.

According to officials, the two commercial buildings were sealed for being constructed without approved building plans and the required no-objection certificates (NOCs). The three illegal structures on the Gawalmandi and Beadon Road were demolished with the help of heavy machinery during the operation.

Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Mohammad Ali Ijaz said that legal action was being taken against developers found violating zoning regulations and building bylaws in commercial areas. He said the enforcement campaign was aimed at curbing unauthorised commercial construction and ensuring compliance with planning rules.

The DC said monitoring of dangerous buildings had been intensified during the monsoon season to minimise the risk of accidents. He directed the relevant officials not to allow any new construction without the mandatory NOC and instructed them to identify unsafe structures for immediate sealing or demolition in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026