Man axes father to death over snub in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A man allegedly axed his father to death following a heated argument in Mauza Kachawah within the jurisdiction of Samasatta police station in Bahawalpur district on Wednesday.

Reports said suspect Muhammad Zafar had returned home after watering his fields, carrying an axe on his shoulder. His father, Khan Muhammad, allegedly questioned him in a harsh tone about his whereabouts. An exchange of heated words ensued, during which the suspect allegedly lost his temper and attacked his father with the axe.

The victim sustained critical injuries and died at the scene after bleeding profusely.

On receiving information, Samasatta police reached the spot along with forensic experts and the crime scene unit. The body was shifted to hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said they had arrested the suspect and launched further investigation.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026