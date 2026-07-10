CTD arrests member of banned outfit

SAHIWAL: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested a suspect belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from the Old Harappa Road and also recovered eight banned books, pamphlets and hate material on Wednesday night.

CTD claimed that on a tip-off, CTD Under Officer Muhammad Anees conducted a raid at Masjid Amjad on Old Harappa Road in Sahiwal. CTD arrested a man, later identified as Arab Gul, a resident of Azad Kor Qandhari, Mohmand district in Khyber Agency of KP.

The CTD claimed that a banned magazine and other hate material were recovered from the suspect. A case was registered against Arab Gul on the complaint of Muhammad Anees.

Dawn learnt from sources that on Thursday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) regional office special judge granted a four-day physical remand and handed the suspect over to the CTD. Court further ordered to present the suspect on July 13.

KIDNAPPED: A woman has alleged that her elevenyearold differently-abled daughter was kidnapped by three persons, including two women, to use her for begging.

The incident took place on June 1, 2016 in village 52/5L, Gamber. The girl suffers from a disability affecting one arm.

The Yousafwala Police have registered a case against the three accused on the complaint of the mother, but no arrests have been made so far.

According to details, Adeeba Khatoon stated that her daughter, Shahar Bano, was abducted by Ali, Razia Bibi, and Iqra, residents of Renala Khurd. She further claimed that this was the third time her daughter had been kidnapped by the same individuals.

The mother recounted that on previous occasions, she had found her daughter in Renala Khurd, lying in a cart and being forced to beg. She claimed that she had twice retrieved her daughter from the begging spot and brought her home. She said that she now feared that her daughter had once again been taken for the same purpose.

Eyewitnesses Jamshed and Hanif, residents of the same village, confirmed witnessing the abduction on a rickshaw on June 1.

Sources added that the victim’s mother had approached senior police officials and the case was registered after a delay of 38 days. DPO Usman Tipu said the police were investigating the facts of the case.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026