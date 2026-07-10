Teen girl dies after treatment by quack

SARGODHA: A 14-year-old girl died due to alleged negligence committed by a quack at Gulshan-i-Aziz Colony.

The mother of the girl, Ariza Fatima, told Dawn on July 2, they took Ariza to the Rashid Medical Store on the Girls College Road due to pain in her toenail. At the drugstore, quack Nadeem bandaged it and instructed her to come the next day for dressing.

The girl was taken to the store again the next day to get the bandage changed where his brother, Naseem, changed the bandage and gave her two injections on forehead. Shortly after, the girl’s condition suddenly deteriorated and she started fainting.

The mother took her to the DHQ Teaching Hospital, Sargodha, where the doctors told the family that the infection had spread in the girl’s body and a complete examination and tests of the patient were necessary before administering the injection that was given to her.

Ariza Fatima remained on a ventilator for three days but despite the efforts of the doctors, she passed away on July 6.

The deceased’s mother has alleged in her petition that her daughter’s death was the result of negligence by the quacks and demanded a registration of a case against them.

She appealed to the chief minister and the commissioner to take action against the quacks.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026