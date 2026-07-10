Three-year-old child killed by aunt

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman has allegedly confessed to killing her three-year-old nephew over an argument with his mother in Chak 321 GB of Pirmahal tehsil on Wednesday.

In her complaint to the Pirmahal Police, victim Ali Hassan’s mother Parveen claimed that her son was playing in the street on Wednesday at 9am and his aunt Misbah Bibi took him to her home.

She claimed that after strangling him to death with the help of her two unidentified accomplices, she wrapped his body in a blanket and hid it under a bed.

The body was later recovered during a search conducted by the police.

She also claimed that a day ago during a discussion on domestic and family issues, she and Misbah Bibi had exchanged harsh words. To take revenge, she killed her son, she claimed.

Meanwhile, the postmortem report of the child confirmed that he was strangled to death. Police claimed that after her arrest on Thursday, Misbah Bibi promptly confessed to the murder.

Police have started investigations to identify her two accomplices.

ACCIDENT: Five riders on two motorcycles were critically injured after their bikes bumped into each other and fell into a deep ditch near the Munnianwala stop located on the Mandi-Faizabad Road in Nankana Sahib district on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 officials said that the accident happened due to overspeeding. They were identified as Asim (23), Qasim (22), Sanwal (30), Umar (22) and Fakhar Abbas (29), and were shifted to the Sharaqpur THQ Hospital.

DROWNS: A nine-year-old child drowned in the Rakh Branch Canal near Gole Masjid Chowk on Samundri Road in Faisalabad on Thursday.

Rescuers said that Abdullah Nisar was taking a bath on the canal bank when he slipped and drowned. His body has been fished out by the rescuers.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026