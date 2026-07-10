Two ‘LeJ militants’ arrested

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department on Thursday claimed to have arrested two militants linked with outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi who were wanted in different cases of bomb attacks and targeted killings. According to a CTD spokesperson, the suspects, Mohammed Jamil Ansari and Hammad Ali Ansari, were also allegedly involved in the Karachi Airport attack and an IED blast targeted against Rangers personnel in Korangi.

They were again activating a sleeper cell, when arrested, he added.

Jamil Ansari had received training of preparing IED explosives from Afghanistan and had facilitated several terror acts, the spokesperson said, adding that he was a close aide to LeJ chief Naeem Bukhari.

According to him, Hammad Ansari is also a close associate of another LeJ leader, Dildar alias Chacha, who was involved in a suicide bomb attack on the residence of slain SP Chaudhry Aslam.

The CTD said that the Naeem Bukhari-led LeJ was also involved in the targeted killing of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri.

Youth shot dead

A 20-year-old man was shot dead in New Karachi Industrial Area on Thursday, said police.

They added that Majid Mustafa was killed over personal enmity near Khamiso Goth in New Karachi.

A police officer said the victim was a rickshaw driver. He was taking passengers when two armed men already waiting there opened indiscriminate fire on him and fled.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The victim originally hailed from Nawabshah.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026