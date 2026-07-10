E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Governor pays tribute to Madar-i-Millat Fatima Jinnah

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PEOPLE visiting the Mazar-i-Quaid offer fateha on the grave of Madar-i-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 59th death anniversary on Thursday.—Online
PEOPLE visiting the Mazar-i-Quaid offer fateha on the grave of Madar-i-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 59th death anniversary on Thursday.—Online

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Madar-i-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her death anniversary, saying that her unparalleled services to democracy, the Pakistan Movement, and the nation would always be remembered in golden words.

The governor said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah had played a historic role alongside Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah during the Pakistan Movement, and after the creation of the country had continued to strive for national unity, democratic values and the promotion of the peoples’ rights.

The vision, courage, steadfastness and selfless national services of Madar-i-Millat continue to serve as a guiding light for future generations, Mr Hashmi added.

He said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah had courageously stood for democracy, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the people’s right to vote during every challenging period.

He added that sacrifices and invaluable national services of the Madar-i-Millat continue to serve as an inspiring example of leadership, patriotism, and public service, particularly for the women of Pakistan.

The governor said that the day serves as a reminder to renew the nation’s commitment to the ideals of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and the golden principles of unity, faith, and discipline laid down by the Quaid-i-Azam, in order to build a strong, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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