Two explosions have been heard in the areas around Bushehr and the nearby city of Choghadak, Al Jazeera reports citing Iran’s Mehr News Agency.
It has not provided further details on the cause or whether there has been any damage or casualties.
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Two explosions have been heard in the areas around Bushehr and the nearby city of Choghadak, Al Jazeera reports citing Iran’s Mehr News Agency.
It has not provided further details on the cause or whether there has been any damage or casualties.