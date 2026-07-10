Iran condemns US attacks on its maritime infrastructure at UN body meeting

Iran has strongly condemned US military attacks on its ports, coastal areas, and maritime infrastructure, describing the attacks as a clear violation of international law and a direct threat to the lives of civilians, sailors, commercial shipping, and the marine environment, state news agency IRNA reports quoting a statement.

At the 137th session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, the Iranian delegation says the United States cannot claim to support maritime security on one hand “while targeting maritime traffic control facilities and maritime transit safety equipment on the other”.

“The Iranian delegation declared that Iran remains fully committed to the safe and orderly conduct of maritime navigation,” IRNA says. “However, it will firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security, sovereign rights, and legitimate interests against any attempts to distort the legal and objective realities of the region.”

Iran adds that the United Arab Emirates has “placed its territory and facilities at the disposal of enemies for hostile military operations against the people, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Iran, as well as the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”, the report adds.

“According to UN Resolution 3314, this constitutes an act of aggression.”