E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Iran condemns US attacks on its maritime infrastructure at UN body meeting

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Iran has strongly condemned US military attacks on its ports, coastal areas, and maritime infrastructure, describing the attacks as a clear violation of international law and a direct threat to the lives of civilians, sailors, commercial shipping, and the marine environment, state news agency IRNA reports quoting a statement.

At the 137th session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, the Iranian delegation says the United States cannot claim to support maritime security on one hand “while targeting maritime traffic control facilities and maritime transit safety equipment on the other”.

“The Iranian delegation declared that Iran remains fully committed to the safe and orderly conduct of maritime navigation,” IRNA says. “However, it will firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security, sovereign rights, and legitimate interests against any attempts to distort the legal and objective realities of the region.”

Iran adds that the United Arab Emirates has “placed its territory and facilities at the disposal of enemies for hostile military operations against the people, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Iran, as well as the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”, the report adds.

“According to UN Resolution 3314, this constitutes an act of aggression.”

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe