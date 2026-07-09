Iran FM discusses Strait of Hormuz, regional tensions with Omani, Turkish counterparts: state media

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has had separate phone calls with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the latest regional developments, including recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz, state news agency IRNA reports.

“The ministers reviewed the latest regional dynamics, focusing on recent incidents in the strategic Strait of Hormuz alongside other shared concerns,” IRNA adds.

“The diplomats also underscored the urgent need to utilise diplomatic channels, maintain continuous communication, and coordinate bilateral efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and maintain stability.”