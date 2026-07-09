E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Iran labels US strikes violations of UN Charter and Islamabad MoU in phone call with CDF Munir

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned US strikes on his country during a phone call with Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to the Iranian government.

In a post on X, Tehran says Araghchi and Field Marshal Munir discussed the latest developments in the region, labelling the overnight strikes by Washington “clear violations of the UN Charter and the Islamabad Memorandum [of Understanding]”.

“Araghchi said US officials’ statements rejecting their commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum demonstrate continued treaty violations and warmongering policies,” the post adds. “He reaffirmed Iran’s firm determination to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.”

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