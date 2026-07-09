E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Unifil highlights decrease in violence in Lebanon but says situation remains ‘fragile’

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The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) says the security situation in southern Lebanon remains “fragile” despite a decrease in violence since late June, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement posted on X, Unifil said the reduction in violence had allowed it to gradually increase its operational activities across south Lebanon.

“As families begin returning to their villages, peacekeepers are expanding their presence to help consolidate the relative stability achieved in recent weeks,” it reads.

“Peacekeepers continue monitoring developments and engaging with the parties, and supporting local communities wherever possible, including by helping repair damaged roads and other infrastructure. This supports recovery while improving access for our own operational activities.”

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