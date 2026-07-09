E-Paper | July 09, 2026

'Only revenge': Iran mourners defiant at Khamenei burial

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Calling for revenge and rejecting any compromise with the West, Iranians have braved sweltering heat to mass for the burial of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his hometown of Mashhad, AFP reports.

Beating their chests and weeping, mourners line the route as they wait for the assassinated leader’s coffin to arrive at the eastern city’s shrine of Imam Reza, the holiest site for Shia Muslims in Iran and the burial place he had chosen in his will.

Led by the funeral eulogist, they chant slogans against compromise and US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The loss of the leader is heavier than losing our parents,” said Hoda, 35, a housewife attending the funeral. “Only the death of Trump and Netanyahu will soothe our pain. There should be no compromise at all,” she tells AFP.

Crowds of mourners surround the convoy carrying the coffins of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family during a funeral procession, before he is laid to rest at the Shrine of Imam Reza, Iran’s most revered place of worship, in Mashhad on July 9, 2026. — AFP
Crowds of mourners surround the convoy carrying the coffins of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family during a funeral procession, before he is laid to rest at the Shrine of Imam Reza, Iran’s most revered place of worship, in Mashhad on July 9, 2026. — AFP
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