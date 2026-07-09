'Only revenge': Iran mourners defiant at Khamenei burial

Calling for revenge and rejecting any compromise with the West, Iranians have braved sweltering heat to mass for the burial of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his hometown of Mashhad, AFP reports.

Beating their chests and weeping, mourners line the route as they wait for the assassinated leader’s coffin to arrive at the eastern city’s shrine of Imam Reza, the holiest site for Shia Muslims in Iran and the burial place he had chosen in his will.

Led by the funeral eulogist, they chant slogans against compromise and US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The loss of the leader is heavier than losing our parents,” said Hoda, 35, a housewife attending the funeral. “Only the death of Trump and Netanyahu will soothe our pain. There should be no compromise at all,” she tells AFP.