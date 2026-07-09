Iran war not over: Israel's Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war with Iran is not over and that he intends to keep Israeli forces in Lebanon “as long as the need requires”, Al Jazeera reports.

“The Iranian regime has been dealt a severe blow, and our policy is clear that Iran will not possess nuclear weapons, whether with or without an agreement. The war is not over yet, and new challenges are emerging before us,” Netanyahu has reportedly told Israeli media.

He has also repeated a frequent claim that Iran would have had nuclear weapons “if we had not acted”.