DPM Dar discusses reginal situation, US-Iran flare-up with British high commissioner: FO

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has had a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, discussing bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional developments, including the recent escalation between the US and Iran, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

“PM/FM highlighted Pakistan’s constructive mediation efforts in support of dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation,” the FO writes in a post on X. “The British high commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability.”