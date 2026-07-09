France sees Syria as alternative oil route to Hormuz: minister

France is considering Syria as an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz for Gulf oil, Al Jazeera reports.

In an interview with French network TF1, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot says there is a need for diversified energy corridors to ensure reliable supplies to global markets following renewed US-Iran attacks in Hormuz.

“Among all the efforts we have made since the start of this crisis, there is the idea of preparing alternative routes so that we are not dependent on blockages here or there,” he explains.