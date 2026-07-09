E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Oil tanker traffic through Hormuz at near standstill as attacks strain Iran truce

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Reuters reports that oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is at a near standstill, according to data and sources, as shipping risks have escalated after the US renewed airstrikes on Iran, triggering retaliation by Tehran in the Gulf.

Just two tankers have so far sailed through the strait in the early hours, including the crude supertanker Berg 1, which had loaded at Iran’s Kharg Island and is subject to US sanctions, according to analysis from Kpler.

The Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker Well Sail also transited the strait, Kpler analysis shows. Its previous loading destination was near Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, according to LSEG ship tracking data.

Shipping industry sources say vessels are increasingly switching off their public automatic identification system tracking transponders, making it harder to see all of the ships crossing.

“Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has essentially stopped, which tells you more about risk perception right now than any statement from Washington or Tehran,” Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy, writes in a report.

Read more here.

Crude oil tanker Odessa, carrying UAE crude after passing through the Strait of Hormuz with its automatic identification system transponder turned off, navigates the waters at Daesan port, where it is expected to discharge crude oil, in Seosan, South Korea, May 8, 2026. — Reuters/File
Crude oil tanker Odessa, carrying UAE crude after passing through the Strait of Hormuz with its automatic identification system transponder turned off, navigates the waters at Daesan port, where it is expected to discharge crude oil, in Seosan, South Korea, May 8, 2026. — Reuters/File
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe