E-Paper | July 09, 2026

US embassy in Jordan issues shelter-in-place order for American nationals

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The US embassy in Jordan has issued a countrywide shelter-in-place alert for American nationals, according to a post on its X account.

“Reports indicate missiles, drones, or rockets are in Jordanian airspace. Seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately. Remain indoors and pay attention to local announcements and alerts,” the embassy warns, adding that it will monitor the situation and provide information as needed.

It further instructs US nationals to monitor local media for information; contact airlines directly for flight change details; be aware of surroundings and “remain vigilant for anything appearing out of the ordinary”; and contact the Jordanian police if in immediate danger.

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