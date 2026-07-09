Iranian media says US strike hit bridge on China-Iran rail corridor also used by Russia

Overnight US strikes on Iran hit the Aq Taqeh Khan railway bridge — a trade link to Tehran’s strategic partners China and Russia — in northern Iran’s Golestan province, Reuters reports, citing Fars news agency.

The Iranian media report says the route that goes on to pass through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan has been an important land link to China which gained further relevance during this year’s blockade of Iran’s Gulf ports by the US.

It adds that the route had also been used by Russia for cargo shipments to Iran since late 2025. The agency says repairs to the bridge were expected to be completed quickly.