US military conducting fresh strikes on Iran: Centcom

The American military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran, US Central Command (Centcom) says, hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war with Iran was “over”, Reuters reports.

It says the strikes were aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” Centcom writes in a post on X.