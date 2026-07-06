Over 90,000 houses damaged by Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon

Continued Israeli attacks have prevented more than 600,000 people from returning to southern Lebanon, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel is posting videos of its military blowing up neighbourhoods. The soldiers have been doing this for months – wiping villages off the map – actions that rights groups say violate international law, reports Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr.

From Tibnine, Hussein Sabra is able to see his hometown of Hadatha, just a few kilometres away, yet unreachable. From there, he watches and hears the explosions.

“This is hard for anyone to bear … watching your homes … your livelihoods destroyed … all your childhood memories gone,” Sabra tells the Qatar-based broadcaster.

More than 90,000 homes, according to a government survey, have been damaged or destroyed, said Khodr. The reconstruction bill is estimated at more than $1 billion, money people there do not have, she added.

“People are only making minor repairs to make their homes livable, but they are worried the violence will escalate again,” Ahmed Hamza, a Tibnine resident, says.

Those who have returned say they live in fear.

“The children are always scared because of the sound of explosions … the whole house shakes,” saysAbu Hussein, a Tibnine resident.