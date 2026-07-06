34,000 participants treated for medical issues during funeral: emergency services chief

According to Al Jazeera, Iranian authorities are hoping to avoid a repeat of the chaos that marred the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Khomeini, which drew an estimated 10 million people.

At that event, crowd surges killed 10 people and injured more than 10,000 others.

Jafar Miadfar, the head of emergency services, tells state news agency IRNA: “To date, no fatalities have been recorded during this ceremony, and more than 34,000 participants have received medical treatment and emergency medical services.”