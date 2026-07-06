QatarEnergy halves 2026 scheduled deliveries of LNG to Bangladesh, says Petrobangla acting chairman

QatarEnergy has halved its scheduled deliveries of liquefied natural gas to Bangladesh for this year, Petrobangla’s acting chairman said, as Iran war fallout continues to curb shipments of the super-chilled fuel through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports.

“All these problems stem from the war,” Abdul Mannan told Reuters, adding that Bangladesh’s state-owned energy company was exploring alternative LNG sourcing including more spot-market purchases and government-to-government deals with other suppliers.