The widening gap

THE gap between engineering education and the practical demands of the industrial sector is widening. I experienced this first-hand as a final semester student of Metallurgical Engineering at a leading university in Karachi. Pakistan is home to numerous steel mills, foundries and manufacturing plants that depend heavily on metallurgical and materials engineering expertise. Yet, graduates entering these industries often find themselves under-prepared, not due to lack of theoretical knowledge, but due to insufficient ex-posure to modern equipment and processes and hands-on laboratory experience during their academic years.

During my four years of study, I have witnessed how limited access to updated machinery, industry-academia partnerships and funded internship programmes affects students’ professional readiness. Many of my peers graduated with strong funda-mentals in heat treatment, corrosion engineering and materials science, but struggled to apply these skills in a real industrial environment simply because they never had the opportunity to practice them beyond the classroom.

The stakeholders should collaborate on establishing structured internships, upgrading laboratories and creating industry-sponsored research projects for students. Strong ties between universities and industries can produce engineers who drive economic growth.

Muhammad Ahmed

Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026