The digital divide is getting much worse

IN the economic playbook of the 20th century, progress was measured in concrete and asphalt. The equation was simple and universally accepted: the more roads a nation builds, the faster would its economy grow. Infrastructure was the ultimate catalyst for trade, education and social mobility. However, in the modern techno-logical era, the definition of infrastructure has fundamentally shifted.

Today, the digital network plays the role of the traditional road. Megabytes have replaced miles, and data streams are the new highways. Unfortunately, while the world races ahead on fibre-optic superhighways, vast stretches of Pakistan are still stuck on a digital dirt road.

It is deeply concerning that a significant portion of Pakistan’s local and rural areas still lack basic mobile phone signals, let alone reliable internet connectivity. In regions where the internet is non-existent or painfully slow, growth has slowed to a crawl. These underserved areas remain completely cut-off from modern technological advancements and rapid educational development. The educational cost of this digital divide is particularly devastating for the youth. In an era where global knowledge is just a click away, students in connectivity-starved regions face an unfair hurdle. A simple research query that should take seconds takes minutes or hours, stalling their studies and draining their academic drive. When the search times are delayed, human development is delayed directly.

The global contrast is stark and deeply humbling. Today, even the dense expanses of the Amazon rainforest have functional satellite-based internet connections, and countries twice the size of Pakistan have successfully deployed 5G networks across the entirety of their lands. Meanwhile, vast rural pockets of Pakistan are still struggling to access a stable 3G connection.

This is no longer just a gap; it is a generational delay. Policymakers must realise that internet access is no longer a luxury; it is a fundamental right. We cannot expect digital literacy, remote freelancing success, or educational equity when our students are forced to climb hills just to catch a single bar of signal.

Consequently, it is necessary for regu-latory bodies to strictly monitor and hold cellular network operators accountable. Telecom companies must look beyond highly profitable urban markets and fulfil their responsibility towards rural develop-ment by investing in robust, SIM-based network infrastructure across distant villages. Alongside cellular networks, broadband internet services must also be extended to far-flung areas.

Bridging this digital divide cannot be left to the goodwill of providers alone, however. It requires a targeted, enforceable mandate ensuring that a citizen’s geo-graphic location does not dictate one’s level of digital access. It is vital to prioritise digital infrastructure with the utmost urgency, as modern global development owes everything to internet connectivity, and Pakistan cannot afford to lag behind.

M. Essa Channa

Badin

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026